Postgame Notes: Lakers 96, Knicks 111 (4/12/21)

Lakers turnovers slowed their offense and they come up short to the Knicks 96-111.

Lakers fall to 3-3 on their 7 game road trip.

Turnovers hampered the Lakers all game, finishing with 24 to the Knicks' 15. Knicks had 15 steals and 9 blocks.

Dennis Schröder led the Lakers in scoring with 21 points and added 6 assists.

Markieff Morris was 7-11 overall and 3-6 from 3 to score 17 points on the night and added 4 assists.

Ben McLemore was 2-7 from 3 after his hot shooting vs the Nets.

Andre Drummond faced a packed paint all night and finished with 3 points and 10 rebounds.

Montrezl Harrell also was stymied by the Knicks interior defense, going 0-4 for 0 points on the night.

KCP shot 5-10 overall and 2-4 from 3 on his way to 12 points and added 4 rebounds and 4 assists.

Lakers draftee Julius Randle got 34 points on 13-23 shooting, 2-6 from 3, and 10 rebounds. He had been averaging 22.8 points (46.1% FG’s, 40.8% 3’s), 10.7 boards and 6.1 assists

Lakers held to 96 points on 43.8% shooting and 33% shooting from 3. Knicks entered the game as 1st in scoring defense, shooting defense and 3 point shooting defense.

Rebounds were an edge for the Knicks leading 54-47, including a 15-4 edge in offensive rebounds.

1st Quarter: Lakers trail at the outset 10-15 as Julius Randle starts 4-4 from the field and the Lakers have 5 turnovers turning into 9 Knicks points. Lakers regain the lead and end the 1st quarter up 28-26. Lakers end the quarter shooting 52% overall and 4-9 from 3. Knicks shooting 55% overall, but 1-5 from 3.

2nd Quarter: Lakers shooting 2-10 to start the 2nd quarter before a 11-0 run takes an 8 point deficit to a 41-38 Lakers lead. Lakers commit more turnovers in the latter half of the quarter and they end with 13 turnovers in the half and behind 52-55 on the scoreboard. Knicks are 12-15 from the free throw line to help offset 1-11 from 3.

3rd Quarter: Lakers are sluggish on the offensive end to start the 3rd and fall behind by 8, 64-72. Lakers go on an extended scoring drought and despite a few baskets to break the drought at the end of the quarter, the Lakers trail 68-81 at the end of 3. Lakers shoot 6-19 in the quarter compared to 11-22 for the Knicks.

4th Quarter: Lakers fall behind by 15 and are down by double digits until they start a 10-0 run to cut it to 87-92. Knicks reassert control and cruise down the stretch as the Lakers fall 96-111.

Starters: Andre Drummond, Markieff Morris, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Dennis Schröder.

AD, LeBron, Alonzo McKinnie, and Jared Dudley were not available to play.

Next meeting:

Lakers vs. Knicks at STAPLES Center on 5/11/21