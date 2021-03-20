Postgame Notes: Lakers 94, Hawks 99 (3/20/21)

In a game overshadowed by LeBron's ankle injury, the Lakers couldn't keep pace with the Hawks and fell 94-99.

Notes:

LeBron injured his right ankle in the 2nd quarter. He hit a 3 pointer and then went to the locker room and did not return to the game. LeBron had 10 points, 4 assists, and 1 rebound.

Lakers snap a 4 game win streak, while the Hawks have won 8 straight.

After a quiet first 3 quarters (7 points), Montrezl Harrell heated up in the 4th to get 16 points in the quarter for a team high 23 points on the night along with 11 rebounds. He was 8-8 shooting in the 4th.

Dennis Schröder had a rough night from the field, shooting 4-15 for 16 points and added 7 rebounds and 4 assists.

Wesley Matthews started hot with three 3 pointers in the 1st quarter, but was scoreless for the rest of the game.

Talen Horton-Tucker had 9 points on 4-12 shooting with 5 rebounds and 4 assists.

Kyle Kuzma had 8 points and 5 rebounds.

Lakers had 6 turnovers in the 1st quarter, and ended with 16, compared to 8 turnovers for the Hawks .

Hawks had 10 offensive rebounds in the 1st half and ended with 16.

Lakers shot 42% overall for the game, with the Hawks shooting 39.8%.

Lakers held the Hawks to 9 FTA.

1st Quarter: Lakers have had the colder shooting at the outset from 2 and 3, leading to a 15-23 Hawks lead. Three 3 pointers from Wesley Matthews sparked a run at the end of the quarter to cut the lead to 25-28 Hawks. Lakers with 6 turnovers in the quarter, but their defense cooled off the Hawks, holding them to 40% overall for the quarter after a hot start.

2nd Quarter: Despite LeBron leaving the game due to an ankle injury, the Lakers rode a 13-4 run in the middle of the quarter to take a 46-42 lead. THT and Schröder are getting to the rim and Kuzma went 3-4 in the 2nd quarter for 8 points. Lakers lead 53-52 at the half. Lakers shooting 46.2% overall and 42.9% from 3, while holding the Hawks to 41.5% overall shooting and 28.6% from 3.

3rd Quarter: Slow start in the 3rd, with no points for the Lakers as the Hawks go on a 9-0 run and Lakers fall behind 53-61. Lakers first score comes with 5:52 left in the quarter. Hawks build a 13 point lead and the quarter ends with the Lakers down 65-74. Lakers have a season low 12 points in the quarter.

4th Quarter: Harrell has been scoring in the 4th to keep the Lakers within striking distance. Despite Harrell's 8-8 shooting in the quarter, the Lakers can't get closer than 5 points and the game ended at 94-99.

Starters: Damian Jones, Markieff Morris, LeBron James, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Dennis Schröder.

AD and Dudley were not available to play.

