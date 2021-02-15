Postgame Notes: Lakers 105, Nuggets 122 (2/14/21)

Lakers weren't able to overcome the differential in scoring from the 3 point line and the Nuggets won 105-122 in a game overshadowed by an injury to Anthony Davis.

Notes:

Lakers 7 game win streak is snapped. Road record moves to 12-3 for the season.

LeBron James with a near triple-double in 31 minutes, 22 points, 10 rebounds, and 9 assists.

Kyle Kuzma with 19 points on 8-12 shooting.

Per Lakers Reporter: Anthony Davis has a right Achilles strain and will undergo an MRI tomorrow. AD left in the 2nd quarter and did not return. He had 15 points prior to leaving the game.

From the earlier match-up with the Nuggets Dennis Schröder had 21 points and Talen Horton-Tucker had 17 points. Schröder had 8 points tonight and THT had 10 .

Fast break points were led by the Lakers 18-15, compared to 25-12 in the first game with the Nuggets.

Montrezl Harrell with an off-scoring night with 4 points.

Lakers have cooled off from 3, shooting 36.4% for the regular season and 28.8% in the 5 games leading into tonight's match-up. Tonight continued that trend with 6-28 from 3. The Nuggets shot 19-47 from 3.

Lakers had a 62-30 lead in points in the paint (66-42 lead on 2/4).

Turnovers were not an issue for the Lakers with 10, to 9 for the Nuggets.

Per Lakers Reporter from the 2nd Quarter: Wesley Matthews tweaked his right ankle, but got re-taped and is available to return. Matthews did return later in the 2nd quarter.

1st Quarter: After falling behind 2-9, the Lakers took their first lead at 15-14 halfway through the quarter. It stayed close, with the largest lead for each team being 7 during the quarter, and ended 33-33 after 1. First time in the past 5 games that Lakers haven't trailed at the end of the 1st quarter.

2nd Quarter: Lakers lead early in the 2nd thanks to repeated forays into the paint, shooting 6/7 at the rim beginning the quarter and a 32-12 lead in points in the paint in the game at that point. The Nuggets go on a 13-2 run to get back into the lead. 3 point shooting favoring Denver in the first half, 11-22 for Denver to 3-14 for the Lakers. AD had to leave the game due to an injury and the Nuggets close the quarter leading 61-73.

3rd Quarter: Nuggets maintained a double digit lead through the 3rd quarter. Nuggets 3 point shooting cooled slightly, but the Lakers stayed cold from 3 and were unable to cut into the lead. 3rd quarter ends at 85-103, Nuggets lead.

4th Quarter: The Lakers were unable to put together enough stops or enough scores to cut into the Nuggets' lead, which stayed over 15 points and grew as large as 21. Nuggets close it out, 105-122.

Starters: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Marc Gasol, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Dennis Schröder.

Lakers won the earlier meeting against the Nuggets 114-93 at STAPLES Center, coming back in the 4th quarter. Read game recap.

