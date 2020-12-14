Preseason Postgame Notes: Lakers 131, Clippers 106

Lakers filled it up on the offensive end, led by Talen Horton-Tucker, to win their second game of the preseason over the Clippers, 131-106.

A new starting line-up with Talen Horton-Tucker, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, Markieff Morris, and Marc Gasol.

Lakers kept a short bench playing 8 after only playing 9 players in Game 1. THT led with 41 minutes of action.

After the Lakers built a 1st quarter lead (39-29), the Clippers drew closer in the 2nd on the way to a 70-63 Lakers lead at halftime. The Lakers added 10 points to the lead in the 3rd (103-86) and then cruised to the final tally.

Talen Horton-Tucker was the story on the offensive end with 33 points on 11/17 shooting and 4/5 from 3 point land. 5 other Lakers scored in double digits, Kuzma (25), Harrell (19), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (16), Quinn Cook (14), and Markieff Morris (11).

Ball movement was a key part of the game, led by Cook with 7 assists and some nifty passes from Marc Gasol (5 assists) and a team total of 28 assists on 46 made field goals.

After Game 1’s shooting woes, shots fell in Game 2 of the preseason with 56.8% for the game and 72% (18/25) from 3.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Dennis Schröder, Wesley Matthews, Devontae Cacok, Kostas Antetokounmpo, Alex Caruso, and Alonzo McKinnie were held out of the game.

