Davis, Bradley Shine as Lakers Notch Another Road Win

By now we’re used to Anthony Davis’ nightly excellence, but now Avery Bradley officially has the hot hand in February too.

The 10-year veteran got going early with a trio of three-pointers in the first quarter as the Lakers defeated the Warriors in the Bay Saturday night.

Bradley shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 21 points, extending his hot shooting streak since the beginning of the month. The Tacoma native now stands at 62.5% in February, and has made 18-of-30 (60.0%) in his last six games.

"It’s encouraging more than anything," coach Frank Vogel said. "He’s not shot the ball to his ability to his ability to the first part of this season. Call it he’s due."

AB’s accuracy set the tone for another successful offensive night for L.A., with LeBron James running the show and keeping everybody involved.

The King was his usual self against a Warriors team debuting four new faces, and with a few makes from long range he even managed to rise to 15th in the NBA’s all-time three point list – surpassing Chauncey Billups.

His last one was a true dagger from 30 feet.

"LeBron James from downtown, and that seals the deal!"



(: ABC)

A milestone a day keeps the doctor away…

James finished with 22 points, eight boards and 11 of the Lakers’ 29 assists.

He also fed Davis his first two buckets, and the Kentucky product was solid the rest of the way.

And when The Brow was needed down the stretch, he delivered and helped put the game away.

AD had nine of his 27 points in the fourth quarter, including this beauty:

AD with the late baseline fadeaway 〰



(: ABC)

With the win, the Lakers improved to 22-5 on the road, having won 16 straight against Western Conference rivals away from home. And at 39-12, they currently lead the West by 3.0 games.