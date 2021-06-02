Math Hoops 2021 Recap

The inaugural season of Lakers Math Hoops, presented by Comerica Bank, has been a huge success!

Youth in grades 4th-8th from Lakers community partners across Los Angeles participated in the program, thoughtfully run by Learn Fresh. Working with NBA player stats, students engaged in fundamental math and social-emotional learning through the game of basketball. This was an opportunity for youth to learn and practice important math skills through innovative and impactful real-life scenarios.

After completing a 10-week curriculum, community partners had the chance to participate in the Lakers Regional Math Hoops Tournament! Teams from participating community partners battled through an elimination-style tournament over a three-day period, with the final two teams participating in this virtual Finals on May 6th. Lakers Legend Michael Cooper, Laker Girls Sammy and Hayley, and several Comerica representatives joined in the fun, offering support and insights on the importance of sportsmanship throughout the game.

The winners of this tournament will now go on to the National Math Hoops Tournament this summer, where they will compete with youth from other NBA Teams community partners!