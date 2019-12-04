Lakers Season of Giving 2019: The Miracle on Manchester Turkey Giveaway

This year’s Season of Giving presented by East West Bank is in full swing! With the holiday season officially here, the Los Angeles Lakers and East West Bank wanted to lend a helping hand to the Los Angeles Community. So on Thursday the 21st, 300 families in need joined us at the Salvation Army of Inglewood for our annual Miracle on Manchester Turkey Giveaway.

Turkey? Check. Pumpkin pie? Check. The list goes on and on for the perfect Thanksgiving meal, and we didn’t want any family to miss out on gathering around the table with loved ones, and enjoying a warm meal. Lakers Legends Robert Horry and A.C. Green and the Laker Girls welcomed families, and filled their bags with all the ingredients they needed to celebrate the upcoming day of thanks.

Although no family should be without a turkey on Thanksgiving, this day wasn’t just about giving back to the community, it was a day about celebrating each other, about sharing a laugh… it was a day to be grateful for.

We’d like to give a special thanks to the volunteers from East West Bank, A.C. Green, Robert Horry, the Laker Girls and everyone from our Lakers family for making this day possible. We’re looking forward to what’s to come for this year’s Season of Giving. Happy Thanksgiving to all!