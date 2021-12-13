Lakers Holiday Party for Kids

This December, we hosted the Holiday Party for Kids, the final installment of the Lakers’ Season of Giving presented by East West Bank. This event brings one hundred children from Boys & Girls Clubs of Venice, Metro LA, and West San Gabriel Valley to the UCLA Health Training Center for a holiday celebration with the team, creating an unforgettable experience filled with holiday memories in a safe and exciting environment.

Guests were greeted by Laker Girls, received a goodie bag, Santa hat, and a T-shirt, from volunteers from East West Bank and the Lakers, then headed into the festivities! With the Holiday karaoke on full blast, they enjoyed games, took pictures, and decorated crafts and ornaments. There was also a Build A Bear station and Crocs station for all! And of course, there were hoops to play basketball. As the children enjoyed all the activities, they were warmed up with some delicious hot cocoa and holiday treats.

The most exciting piece of the party was a visit from Lakers players! Anywhere you looked you might see a player enjoying the party with the kids…Anthony Davis joining in at the photo booth, Talen Horton Tucker shooting some hoops, Carmelo Anthony laughing with the kids, and Kent Bazemore decorating ornaments, just to name a few. The kids were thrilled to spend time with their favorite players!

When the crafts were complete and bags were stuffed, it was time for the kids to return to their clubs…but not before receiving a final special gold box on their way. Players helped pass out a box to each child, and inside the box was a gift card to buy themselves an extra special present! This was made possible by an NBA-wide initiative to celebrate the Season of Giving with NBA Cares.

It was clear by the looks on the kids’ faces that this holiday party was a huge success! We are so grateful for the help and kindness from our volunteers during this year’s Season of Giving events and are already looking forward to next year!

Click here to view the photo gallery.