2019's Lakers On-Court Gift Exchange for NBA Cares Season of Giving

Christmas Day is a day for kindness, and this year was no different. As part of the NBA Cares Season of Giving, the Lakers invited youth from Los Angeles Unified School District’s Healthy Start program to join the team at STAPLES Center for their game and receive gifts from players on both teams.

The youth that came to this game were from five different Los Angeles Unified School District schools. Because most of the Los Angeles Unified School District’s population is made up of foster, homeless and low-income students, their Healthy Start program connects those in need with resources in the community including shelter, tutoring and medical services. There were 32 youths from the program and their families in attendance on Christmas Day.

After the National Anthem, the children and teens made their way to the Lakers court. You could see by the way their faces lit up that stepping foot onto the iconic floor was an unbelievable moment. They were then met by players, coaches and presents. It was really special to watch both teams support those in need and brighten the holidays for these children and families. After everyone had a gift in hand, they reunited with their families in their game seats and waited for the ball to be up.

We could not have been more honored to participate in this NBA-wide initiative. We want to extend a big thanks to everyone that made this event possible, and we wish a safe and Happy New Year to all!