Lakers and Verizon: Backpack Build

This August, the Lakers and Verizon came together to build backpacks full of school supplies for youth in Los Angeles!

With the help of Lakers Legend Michael Cooper, Lakers staff stuffed the backpacks full of necessary tools for the upcoming school year: notebooks, crayons, pens and pencils, activity books, and so much more—even a book for students to take for their home libraries. These bags were then delivered to and distributed by one of the Lakers incredible community partners, LA’s BEST.

LA’s BEST Afterschool Enrichment Program plays a vital role in the lives of more than 25,000 unique and talented elementary school students who come from neighborhoods with the fewest resources and the greatest needs. Every school day, each LA’s BEST student receives a nutritious meal, help with their homework and the opportunity to participate in a wide array of enrichment activities.

Through their partnership with Verizon, the Lakers continue to emphasize the importance of quality education and access for all.

See Photos