Lakers Celebrate Mentor Night 2020

The Lakers hosted their annual Mentor Night on Wednesday, January 15th at STAPLES Center. January is National Mentoring Month, and to raise awareness about the positive power of mentoring the youth in communities all over the country, the Lakers showed their support by inviting nearly 200 mentor-mentee pairs to the game. The participating organizations included Catholic Big Brothers Big Sisters, ESP BOSS Mentoring, Heart of Los Angeles, Jewish Big Brother Big Sisters, Mixed Roots Foundation and Walk with Sally.

Several of the mentor pairs had the opportunity to participate in pre-game activities, such as high-fiving the players as they came out of the tunnel to prepare for the game and delivering the game ball! Following this, all mentor pairs were able to enjoy a very exciting game against the Orlando Magic. The Lakers are proud to support mentoring organizations and the impact they provide in our community.