Thanksgiving Feast 2018

The Lakers Season of Giving presented by East West Bank continued as they hosted their annual Thanksgiving Feast on November 15, at the Frank Hotchkin Memorial Training Center in Downtown Los Angeles. Families from the Los Angeles Fire Department and those who had been affected by the recent wildfires were amongst the honored guests. Additionally, community members which included the LA Sheriff’s Foundation, Mixed Roots Foundation, Los Angeles Dept. of Child and Family Services, Vista Del Mar, The Village, Children’s Bureau, Penny Lane Centers, and Korean American Family Services gathered together to celebrate an evening of food and fun.

As every guest entered, Kyle Kuzma, Josh Hart, Mo Wagner and the Laker girls welcomed them to the annual Thanksgiving Feast. The players, along with the Laker Girls and East West Bank volunteers, manned the food line to serve each guest a warm Thanksgiving dinner. Lucille’s BBQ generously donated the delicious Thanksgiving spread which included ham, turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, greens, and yummy pumpkin pie.

After the meal, the kids were able to play carnival games, and some kids even challenged the players to a shooting competition. Before heading out, Kuzma, Hart, and Wagner went on stage to announce the winners of the raffle which included a signed item from each of the players. As the night came to an end, the kids left with treats from the LAFD and were able to grab a special Lakers gift bag.

A “Season of Giving” continues in December as the Lakers and East West Bank host the annual Holiday Party for Kids. The Lakers look forward to sharing this special time of year with all Lakers fans.