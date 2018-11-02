Robert Horry and Lakers Tip off Junior Lakers Season with Coaches Clinic

On Saturday, Oct 13 coaches from Boys & Girls Clubs across Southern California met at the UCLA Health Training Center for a clinic in preparation for the 2018-19 Junior Lakers season.

The Lakers approach youth basketball with two goals: making young players better at basketball, and teaching values to make them better people. For the past 4 seasons, the Lakers have partnered with Boys & Girls clubs and UCLA Health to bring those values to over 100,000 kids in Los Angeles.

The Junior Lakers program focuses on values of hard work, team work and dedication to pursing excellence on and off the court, and such was the discussion orchestrated by the Positive Coaching Alliance at the clinic.

Coaches went through a series of targeted drills which put them in positions that they’d find themselves in during basketball games. Each situation offered an opportunity for coaches to grow and collaborate as the worked to find ways to communicate positively to impact their players.

Robert Horry, a proven Lakers champion helped hammer home the points, aptly preparing each coach to pursue championships, while striving to have each young basketball player give championship level effort on every play.