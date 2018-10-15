SoCal Military Learn Basketball Skill from Lakers Legends

U.S. military living and stationed in Southern California were invited to participate in basketball skills clinics with the help of the Los Angeles Lakers before three of this year’s preseason games. A special partnership between the Lakers and Pechanga Resort & Casino created the “Hoops for Troops” program in 2015. The program returned starting Sunday, Sept. 30 for another successful year, offering the chance for 50 U.S. Armed Forces servicemen and women to receive tips from former Lakers legends Robert Horry, James Worthy and Metta World Peace on shooting, dribbling and other skills. Each clinic took place before the preseason games at the Valley View Casino Center in San Diego on Sept. 30, at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles on Oct. 2 and at the Honda Center in Anaheim on Oct. 6. With their families able to watch the clinics from the stadium stands, military members in the one-hour clinics received free t-shirts, tickets to a Lakers game, and amazing lifetime memories.

“Our Hoops for Troops Clinics with Pechanga are opportunities to give back to Service Members that we truly cherish. Providing an evening off, to break away from the grind, and to have some Showtime fun with the Lakers is an honor. With experiences happening both on and off the court, we want Service Members to know we are here to support them and appreciate their sacrifices.” said Matt Makovec, the Lakers Director of Community Relations.

“We deeply appreciate the tireless work of our military and this is one small way we can show them we support them,” said Jared Munoa, President of the Pechanga Development Corporation. “Over the last several years, these basketball clinics have brought smiles, tears, hugs and most of all, a sense of pride in our community and military. The clinics help show our service men and women how many people care about them and value their dedication to protecting our country."