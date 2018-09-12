Lakers and Pechanga Launch Team USA Junior Lakers For Children of SoCal Military

The Lakers and Pechanga partnered to launch the Team USA Junior Lakers on Sunday at the March Air Reserve Base in Riverside.

Southern California is home to tens of thousands of active duty military personnel, and the Lakers and Pechanga are proud to use their resources and facilities to show the troops how much their service is appreciated.

This year, with the Team USA Junior Lakers, children of troops at military bases across Southern California will be invited to learn to play basketball the Laker way.

On Sunday, Metta World Peace and the Laker Girls brought the fun to the kids and troops at March Air Reserve Base. Each Team USA Junior Lakers player was given a custom combine shirt prior to the on-court instruction. On the court Metta took each player through a series of basketball drills, modeled after the fundamentals that had made him a Lakers legend.

At the clinic, all players had the chance to win Lakers prizes, such as a team signed basketball and autographed photos and received Lakers gift bags at the end of the event. Some lucky Junior Lakers received Golden Tickets, which, thanks to Pechanga, won them a trip to attend the Veterans Night Laker Game on Nov. 11.

All season long the Lakers will visit children on military bases across Southern California, bringing Lakers prizes and teaching the Lakers way of play!