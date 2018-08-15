Earlier this month, the Lakers hosted their annual Junior Lakers Tournament. All Junior Lakers Boys & Girls Club leagues were invited to play at the UCLA Health Training against other Boys & Girls Clubs. These teams participated in fun, competitive play all day, with a lot of exciting action. Lakers legend Robert Horry even stopped by to cheer on the teams. At the end of the day, the last two teams standing were Nickerson Gardens BGCA and Whittier BGCA. Later this season, these two teams will play the championship game at STAPLES Center on Junior Lakers Night!