Camp Lakers 2018

The Los Angeles Lakers hosted hundreds of youth basketball players from around the world for their annual Camp Lakers summer sessions. Camp Lakers, powered by UCLA Health, takes place at the Next Level Sports Complex in Garden Grove. Camp Lakers is a once in a lifetime experience for young players to play, interact, and learn the Lakers culture. Each camper went through combine skills testing, just like the NBA Combine. Following the Camp Lakers Combine, teams were selected through a camp wide draft. After teams were drafted, players went through a circuit of skills training, followed by team competitions and live games.

Every day of camp, both Lakers legends and current Lakers players were in attendance. Laker legends such as James Worthy, Robert Horry, and Metta World Peace all made appearances as well current Lakers players Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, and Josh Hart. They spoke with the youth about their own personal NBA paths and many even played games with campers. Campers were able to interact with some of the best players in the world and pick their basketball minds on a daily basis. The campers were also provided a unique opportunity to visit and play at the UCLA Health Training Center, home of the Los Angeles Lakers. Being able to play on the same court that the Lakers practice on is a rare opportunity for any basketball player, and all the campers were excited to be there.

All proceeds for Camp Lakers go directly to the Lakers Youth Foundation, the charitable arm of the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers Youth Foundation impacts the Los Angeles community by helping the youth gain positive experiences through education, sports, and health.

Camp Lakers is proud to host basketball players from around the world and provide them with a special Lakers experience. Check out @LakersCommunity for more photos and videos from Camp!