2021-22 You Grant Presentation

The Lakers Youth Foundation celebrated the 2021-2022 YOU Grant Contest at the April 1st game with an on-court check presentation. The YOU Grant contest was developed to engage Lakers fans by allowing them to vote for the winner of a Lakers Youth Foundation Grant. This Lakers season Social Justice Learning Institute, Compton Kidz Club and Students Run LA were awarded a $5,000 grant to aid in their ongoing efforts to change the lives of many Los Angeles youth.

Social Justice Learning Institute is dedicated to improving the education, health, and well-being of youth and communities of color by empowering them to enact social change through research, training and community mobilization.

Compton Kidz Club’s mission is the embodiment of a long-held vision of a school that embodies the redemption of the whole child, the academic development and the performing arts skills of students needing a different education experience. A school free of bullying and negativity, inclusive of a safe and supportive learning environment and on track for college and career pathways. Our vision is to build a culture of learning that is relational and engages students through supportive, quality, innovative instruction, integrated technology, responsible social media, social and environmental justice and the performing arts providing students with viable options for college and career readiness. Our mission is to assist students to discover their own creative and innovative processes to remain engaged in school and life through a STEAM education and the performing arts.

Students Run LA’s mission is to challenge underserved secondary students to experience the benefits of goal setting, character development, adult mentoring and improved health by providing them with a truly life-changing experience: The training for and completion of the Los Angeles Marathon.