Kids Have One-of-a-Kind Experience at 20th Annual Camp Lakers

For the 20th consecutive summer, the Lakers provided an unforgettable experience for kids through Camp Lakers, presented by UCLA Health.

The two-week program saw 200 campers win autographed items; meet players, legends and Laker Girls; and play on the same court used every day by the Los Angeles Lakers.

In addition to plenty of hoops, campers were also treated to lunches and magic shows, and given the opportunity to participate in talent shows. But the primary focus of the experience was to absorb the “importance of hard work, teamwork, dedication and sportsmanship, on and off the court.”

To deliver that message, the Lakers brought in franchise legends James Worthy, Robert Horry and Metta World Peace to address the camp.

“Everybody here that’s trying to become an NBA player, you’ve gotta have some type of passion,” World Peace told campers. “It’s gonna take a lot of listening to your coaches … and also when the coaches aren’t watching you it’s gonna take a lot of work.”

When @Lakers legend Metta World Peace spent the day at Camp Lakers yesterday, the excitement levels were through the roof!#TeamUCLALakers pic.twitter.com/7BCQz6qTK9 — Lakers Community (@LakersCommunity) July 19, 2019

And there were two other surprise camp counselors at the end of each week: Andre Ingram and Kyle Kuzma.

“The No. 1 advice I can give you is just to love what you’re doing and have fun,” Kuzma told campers. “Because if you’re doing that and you’re putting all your passion and love into whatever you’re doing with your life, just love what you do and you’ll have everything you want.”