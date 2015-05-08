2015 Player Capsule: Jordan Clarkson

BY THE NUMBERS

1: Number of Lakers who have ever been named Rookie of the Month in the award’s 33 years of existence. After averaging 15.8 points and 5.2 assists in March, Clarkson became the first member of the purple and gold to earn the honor.

2: Game-winning overtime plays by Clarkson. He knocked down a pair of free throws with 0.3 seconds remaining to topple Minnesota on March 25, then hit a layup with 0.9 seconds left at Philadelphia just five days later.

30: Points scored at Oklahoma City on March 24. Clarkson shot 12-for-19 from the field to become the first rookie Laker to pile up that many points since Eddie Jones had the same amount 20 years ago.

SEASON SUMMARY

Clarkson had to wait his turn before showing off his talents. The 22-year-old was taken 46th overall in the 2014 Draft by Washington before being traded to the Lakers for cash. From there, he averaged just 12.2 minutes over L.A.’s first 43 games, and was held out of 22 of them entirely. However, Clarkson made a splash once he got the starting nod on Jan. 23, as he finished second among rookies in scoring (11.9) and third in assists (3.5). The San Antonio native had plenty of remarkable performances peppered in, including 11 20-point efforts and five of 25 points or more.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

“I think it was just my aggressive nature; just going out there and competing and trying to win games. It all just came into place. I was in the gym before games working out and going hard like it was a game day for me, (even though) I wasn’t playing. So when the time came and presented itself, I just took it and ran with it.”

JORDAN CLARKSON IN THE D-LEAGUE

In Clarkson's five game stint with the Los Angeles D-Fenders, the former Missouri Tiger and current Laker averaged 22.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 7.8 assists before being named to the All-Rookie team in the NBA.