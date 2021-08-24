NEW YORK, August 24, 2021 – The New York Knicks announced today the preseason schedule for their 75th anniversary season.

The preseason schedule will consist of four games, tipping off at home against the Indiana Pacers on October 5 at Madison Square Garden. The team then heads to Washington D.C. to take on the Wizards on October 9 at Capital One Arena. The Knicks then complete their preseason schedule at home with matchups against the Detroit Pistons on October 13 and the Washington Wizards on October 15. All four preseason games will be televised on MSG Network.

The complete preseason schedule is listed below:

Tuesday, October 5 vs. Indiana Pacers | 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 9 @ Washington Wizards | 7:00 p.m. ET

Wednesday, October 13 vs. Detroit Pistons | 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, October 15 vs. Washington Wizards | 7:30 p.m. ET

