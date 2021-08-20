NEW YORK, August 20, 2021 – The New York Knicks announced today the schedule for their 75th anniversary season, which begins with a nationally televised game against their Atlantic Division rival, the Boston Celtics, on October 20 at Madison Square Garden (7:30 PM, ESPN). This marks the fifth time in franchise history that New York begins its season at home against the Celtics and the ninth time overall opening against Boston. The Knicks will then head to Orlando for the team’s first road game of the season on October 22 (7:00 PM). This will be first time since the 1991-92 season and the third time overall that the Knicks open their road schedule in Orlando.

This year’s schedule features a return to the NBA’s Christmas Day line-up for the first time since the 2018-19 season. New York will play host to the Atlanta Hawks in a rematch from last season’s Playoffs (NOON, ESPN). This will mark the 54th time in franchise history that the Knicks play on Christmas Day and the third time against the Hawks.

The team will also play on Martin Luther King Jr. Day for the 23rd consecutive season when they take on the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden on January 17 (1:00 PM).

As part of the team’s 41-game road schedule for the 2021-22 season, New York travels to the West Coast to take on the Los Angeles Lakers on February 5 (8:30 PM, ABC) and then heads to Utah (February 7, 9:00 PM), Denver (February 8, 9:00 PM), Golden State (February 10, 10:00 PM) and Portland (February 12, 5:00 PM). The team’s longest roadtrip is a seven-game stretch, beginning in Philadelphia on March 2 (7:30 PM) and ending in Brooklyn on March 13 (1:00 PM, ABC).

Other Schedule Highlights:

*All times ET

● The team faces each Eastern Conference team four times with the exception of Cleveland, Detroit, Miami and Washington, who they will play three times each.

● The team faces each Western Conference team twice. Notable home games include: the Los Angeles Lakers on November 23 (7:30 PM); the defending Western Conference Champions, the Phoenix Suns, on November 26 (7:00 PM); the Golden State Warriors on December 14 (7:30 PM) and the New Orleans Pelicans on January 20 (7:30 PM).

● The schedule features 22 nationally televised games on ABC/ESPN and TNT after having five such games during the 2020-21 regular season. MSG Networks, the Knicks’ television home, will televise 70 regular season games and all preseason games.

