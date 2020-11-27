NEW YORK, NY (November 27, 2020) – The New York Knicks announced its 2020-2021 preseason schedule.

The preseason will tip-off in Detroit on Dec. 11 at Little Caesars Arena for the first of two consecutive games versus the Pistons. The Knicks will follow up with home matchups at Madison Square Garden against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The complete preseason schedule is listed below: