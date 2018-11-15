The Knicks have collaborated with Squarespace and New York artist Mike Perry featuring a full in-arena poster giveaway at five home games throughout the season.

The first in the series of five drops Tuesday, November 20 vs. Portland at The Garden. Every fan who attends one of these games will receive the limited edition poster, specific to each matchup.

Full poster giveaway schedule below:

11/20 vs. Portland

12/8 vs. Brooklyn

2/13 vs Philadelphia

3/17 vs. LA Lakers

3/30 vs. Miami

Squarespace empowers millions of people with creative ideas to succeed by providing them with the tools they need to bring their vision to life - just like Mike Perry.