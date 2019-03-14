On Sunday, April 7, the Knicks will host the second annual Knicks 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Presented by Chase at Madison Square Garden, honoring and remembering the FDNY Firefighters who selflessly gave their lives on 9/11.

Participants will pay tribute by climbing the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center. 343 people (equivalent to the 343 firefighters who lost their lives on 9/11) will participate in the Stair Climb, which benefits the FDNY CSU, UFA Widows and Children's Fund and the programs provided by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation to support the families of our nation's fallen firefighters.

Register for the Stair Climb: Knicks.com/Stair-Climb-Registration



Location: Madison Square Garden | 4 Pennsylvania Plaza, New York, NY 10121

Date: Sunday, April 7, 2019

Time:

Onsite check-in: 11:00am

Opening ceremony: 12:00pm

Climb start: Immediately after ceremony

Climb end: 2:00pm

Participants: 343 people (equivalent to the 343 firefighters who lost their lives on 9/11) will participate in the stair climb. Each participant is allowed to bring up to three (3) guests.

Registration Information:

- $50 per climber, with proceeds going to the United Firefighter Association and the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

- Climbers will receive a t-shirt, name badge for the firefighter they are honoring and entrance for up to three (3) guests.

- The climb is not open to the public (participants and guests of climbers only).

- There will be peer-to-peer fundraising in which participants can receive a Knicks hat, an autographed photo of Larry Johnson or an autographed photo of Walt Frazier.

Stair Climb Route: The climb will take place throughout the lower bowl. It will start on-court and wrap around the arena twice, ending back on the court.