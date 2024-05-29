LA Clippers Sign Tyronn Lue to New Contract

The LA Clippers have signed Tyronn Lue to a new, long-term contract, it was announced by President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank.

“T Lue is everything we want in a head coach. He’s a brilliant tactician and a natural leader with an extraordinary ability to connect with those around him, both players and staff,” said Frank. “Four years ago, we felt privileged to hire T Lue, and we feel just as fortunate today. There’s no one we’d rather coach our team. T Lue is a pillar of the organization and will be for a very long time.”

“This is where I want to be. I’ve loved coaching this team for the past four years and I’m excited to head into a new era at Intuit Dome,” said Lue. “I’m grateful to Steve, Lawrence and the entire organization for the opportunity. With our ownership, front office, roster, staff and arena, we have all the advantages we need to win in the present and the future, and I’m confident we will.”

Over four seasons as head coach of the Clippers, Lue has amassed a record of 184-134 (.579), leading the organization to the postseason in three of the past four seasons. During the 2023-24 campaign, Lue guided the team to a 51-31 (.622) record, winning the Pacific Division title for the third time in franchise history and becoming the first Clippers’ head coach to win consecutive Coach of the Month awards. Lue has coached the Clippers to four consecutive winning seasons, extending the longest active streak in the NBA to 13 seasons. The third-winningest head coach in franchise history, Lue also led the organization to its first Western Conference Finals in 2021.

Before joining the Clippers, Lue was the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2016-18, amassing a 128-83 (.607) record, taking the team to three consecutive NBA Finals, and winning the franchise’s first NBA title in 2016. During the 2015-16 season, Lue became the fourth head coach since 1980 to win an NBA Championship in his first year, and the 14th person to have won a title as a head coach and a player. Prior to Cleveland, Lue worked on the Clippers staff as an assistant coach from 2013-14. He joined the team after spending two years with the Boston Celtics as an assistant coach and director of basketball development.