GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Spurs

LA Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
- Last Matchup: 11/20/2023 | LAC 124 - SAS 99 | P. George: 28 PTS - K. Johnson: 22 PTS
- The Clippers have two wins against the Spurs this season by a combined 65 points. San Antonio has been held under 100 points in three games in 2023-24, with two of those three games coming against the Clippers (also once against Thunder).
- Los Angeles has held its last four opponents under 35.0% percent shooting from beyond the arc. That is the second-longest active such streak in the NBA, behind only the Bucks (five straight).
- James Harden had 13 points and 10 assists last game, his first time reaching double-digit assists with the Clippers. Over the last 10 seasons (since 2014-15), Harden has 262 points- assists double-doubles, which trails only current teammate Russell Westbrook (305) over that span.
- The Clippers have registered double-digit steals in eight games this season, tied with the Bulls and Trail Blazers for most in the NBA. The Clippers boast a 5-3 record when reaching that mark in a game this season.
STATS:
2023-24 OPPONENT COMPARISON
|PPG
|FG%
|3P%
|FT%
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TOV
|LAC
|113.5
|.474
|.374
|.777
|44.1
|24.2
|10.4
|4.3
|14.9
|SAS
|110.3
|.460
|.349
|.760
|42.4
|28.9
|6.9
|6.2
|16.0