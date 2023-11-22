featured-image

GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Spurs

November 22, 202311:58 AM PST
LA Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
  1. Last Matchup: 11/20/2023 | LAC 124 - SAS 99 | P. George: 28 PTS - K. Johnson: 22 PTS 
  2. The Clippers have two wins against the Spurs this season by a combined 65 points. San Antonio has been held under 100 points in three games in 2023-24, with two of those three games coming against the Clippers (also once against Thunder). 
  3. Los Angeles has held its last four opponents under 35.0% percent shooting from beyond the arc. That is the second-longest active such streak in the NBA, behind only the Bucks (five straight). 
  4. James Harden had 13 points and 10 assists last game, his first time reaching double-digit assists with the Clippers. Over the last 10 seasons (since 2014-15), Harden has 262 points- assists double-doubles, which trails only current teammate Russell Westbrook (305) over that span. 
  5. The Clippers have registered double-digit steals in eight games this season, tied with the Bulls and Trail Blazers for most in the NBA. The Clippers boast a 5-3 record when reaching that mark in a game this season. 
STATS:

2023-24 OPPONENT COMPARISON

PPGFG%3P%FT%REBASTSTLBLKTOV
LAC113.5.474.374.77744.124.210.44.314.9
SAS110.3.460.349.76042.428.96.96.216.0


