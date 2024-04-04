GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Nuggets

LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
- Last Matchup: 12/06/2023 | LAC 111 - DEN 102 | P. George: 25 PTS - J. Murray: 23 PTS
- For the first time since the 1994-95 season (Suns, Kings, Lakers), the Clippers will be playing a third home game in a season against a conference opponent. Los Angeles has split its two home meetings with Denver so far this season.
- Entering this season, no team in NBA history had shot at least 49.0% from the field, 38.0% from three and 82.0% from the free throw line in a single season. The Clippers and Thunder are both on pace to exceed those numbers this season.
- James Harden has 246 more assists (581) than field goals made (335) this season. That is the largest difference in the NBA in 2023-24, and the largest by a Clipper since Chris Paul (+270) in 2014-15.
- Including his last game, Ivica Zubac has six games this season where he’s recorded a double-double without a turnover. The only Clippers in the last 40 years to have more such games in a season are DeAndre Jordan (six times) and Loy Vaught (twice).
STATS:
2023-24 OPPONENT COMPARISON
|PPG
|FG%
|3P%
|FT%
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TOV
|LAC
|116.0
|.492
|.387
|.821
|42.3
|25.6
|7.7
|5.1
|13.1
|DEN
|114.5
|.494
|.372
|.765
|44.4
|29.3
|7.1
|5.5
|12.5