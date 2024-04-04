featured-image

GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Nuggets

April 4, 202411:45 AM PDT
LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
  1. Last Matchup:  12/06/2023 | LAC 111 - DEN 102 | P. George: 25 PTS - J. Murray: 23 PTS
  2. For the first time since the 1994-95 season (Suns, Kings, Lakers), the Clippers will be playing a third home game in a season against a conference opponent. Los Angeles has split its two home meetings with Denver so far this season. 
  3. Entering this season, no team in NBA history had shot at least 49.0% from the field, 38.0% from three and 82.0% from the free throw line in a single season. The Clippers and Thunder are both on pace to exceed those numbers this season. 
  4. James Harden has 246 more assists (581) than field goals made (335) this season. That is the largest difference in the NBA in 2023-24, and the largest by a Clipper since Chris Paul (+270) in 2014-15. 
  5. Including his last game, Ivica Zubac has six games this season where he’s recorded a double-double without a turnover. The only Clippers in the last 40 years to have more such games in a season are DeAndre Jordan (six times) and Loy Vaught (twice). 

STATS:

2023-24 OPPONENT COMPARISON

PPGFG%3P%FT%REBASTSTLBLKTOV
LAC116.0.492.387.82142.325.67.75.113.1
DEN114.5.494.372.76544.429.37.15.512.5

Tags

2023-24 SeasonBroadcast InformationDenver NuggetsGame PreviewsInjury ReportIvica ZubacJamal MurrayJames HardenKey MatchupLA ClippersPaul George