GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Nets

November 8, 202310:43 AM PST
LA Clippers vs. Brooklyn Nets
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
  1.  Last Matchup: 02/06/2023 | LAC 124 - BKN 116 | P. George: 29 PTS - C. Thomas: 47 PTS 
  2. The Clippers have made 10 or more threes in their last 10 meetings with Brooklyn. Their only longer such streak against any non-conference opponent in team history is an active 11- game streak of double-digit threes made against the Celtics. 
  3. Through six games, the Clippers are shooting 50.5 percent from the field. That is the team’s highest mark through six games of a season since the 1988-89 season (50.6%). 
  4. Paul George got three steals in his last game against the Knicks, his 199th game with three or more steals since entering the NBA in 2010-11. Only Chris Paul (259) and current teammate Russell Westbrook (223) have more such games over that span. 
  5. Paul George (46.8%) and Kawhi Leonard (45.2%) are combining to shoot 46.1% from three- point range this season. That is the second-best mark among any team’s top duo this season (min. 30 attempts), behind only Dallas’ Luka Doncic and Grant Williams (46.3%). 
STATS:

2022-23 OPPONENT COMPARISON

PPGFG%3P%FT%REBASTSTLBLKTOV
LAC117.3.505.409.72541.724.710.74.516.8
BKN117.6.481.388.74445.326.95.15.013.0


