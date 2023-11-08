GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Nets

LA Clippers vs. Brooklyn Nets
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
- Last Matchup: 02/06/2023 | LAC 124 - BKN 116 | P. George: 29 PTS - C. Thomas: 47 PTS
- The Clippers have made 10 or more threes in their last 10 meetings with Brooklyn. Their only longer such streak against any non-conference opponent in team history is an active 11- game streak of double-digit threes made against the Celtics.
- Through six games, the Clippers are shooting 50.5 percent from the field. That is the team’s highest mark through six games of a season since the 1988-89 season (50.6%).
- Paul George got three steals in his last game against the Knicks, his 199th game with three or more steals since entering the NBA in 2010-11. Only Chris Paul (259) and current teammate Russell Westbrook (223) have more such games over that span.
- Paul George (46.8%) and Kawhi Leonard (45.2%) are combining to shoot 46.1% from three- point range this season. That is the second-best mark among any team’s top duo this season (min. 30 attempts), behind only Dallas’ Luka Doncic and Grant Williams (46.3%).
STATS:
2022-23 OPPONENT COMPARISON
|PPG
|FG%
|3P%
|FT%
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TOV
|LAC
|117.3
|.505
|.409
|.725
|41.7
|24.7
|10.7
|4.5
|16.8
|BKN
|117.6
|.481
|.388
|.744
|45.3
|26.9
|5.1
|5.0
|13.0