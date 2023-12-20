GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Mavericks

LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
- Last Matchup: 11/25/2023 | LAC 107 - DAL 88 | P. George: 25 PTS - L. Doncic: 30 PTS
- The Clippers and Mavericks have met twice this season, most recently a 107-88 Clippers win on November 25. Dallas made nine threes that game, one of just two games this season where they failed to hit double-digit threes (also 7 against Minnesota on December 14).
- Los Angeles has won eight straight games while scoring 110 or more points in each of
- James Harden had eight three-pointers to go with a block and a steal last game. He became the second player in Clippers history to hit each of those marks in a single game, joining Robert Covington (April 1, 2022).
- So far in the month of December, the Clippers are averaging 126.0 points per game. That is on pace to be the highest scoring average in team history for the Clippers in any single month that they played more than five games in.
- Last game, Ivica Zubac posted 18 points, 16 rebounds, three blocks and no turnovers. He is one of two players this season to have a 15/15/3 game without a turnover, joining Anthony Davis (twice).
STATS:
2023-24 OPPONENT COMPARISON
|PPG
|FG%
|3P%
|FT%
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TOV
|LAC
|117.0
|.484
|.383
|.795
|44.1
|25.4
|8.4
|5.4
|13.1
|DAL
|119.3
|..473
|.371
|.751
|42.2
|25.5
|6.2
|4.4
|12.0