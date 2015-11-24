24 Seconds With … Pablo Prigioni

Rowan Kavner

This weekly series appearing Tuesdays on Clippers.com features a Q&A with Clippers players, coaches, alumni or those in the basketball community. The next edition features Pablo Prigioni.

DENVER - With the Los Angeles Auto Show going on at the L.A. Convention Center this week, it makes sense for this week’s Q&A edition to be on someone who knows a thing or two about cars.

We sat down earlier this year with Pablo Prigioni to talk about life off the court, during which he shared his love for classic cars, among other topics.

What are some things you like to do in the offseason?

Prigioni: “I don’t know why, but when the season finishes, I start to sleep less. As soon as I stay calm in one place like my house in Spain, I recover and then I start to sleep less. I wake up early, and I like old cars, classic cars. I have a couple, and I have a couple motorcycles from the 1950s. I love to wake up, have a quick breakfast and go work with my cars and motorcycles.”

What do you have?

Prigioni: “A Chevrolet truck, 1953, and then I have a Ford Mustang convertible ’65.”

Do you actually drive them?

Prigioni: “Every day. It’s my regular cars when I’m in Spain. I don’t have a new car. I drive all the time, the classics. I spend time taking care of the cars.”

How did you learn how to do that?

Prigioni: “When I was a kid, I helped my dad to restore some of them, so I think from that time. I really love old cars, the classic cars. I spend time during the summer doing those things, and then I start to run in the park or lift. I like to swim, play tennis. I played tennis these past two summers, getting better.”

You guys go to Houston pretty early this year, what will that be like for you?