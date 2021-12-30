Serena Winters Joins Bally Sports Ohio as New Cavaliers Sideline Reporter

CLEVELAND, OH -- Bally Sports Ohio is excited to welcome Serena Winters to the team as the new Cavaliers sideline reporter.

“Serena is an experienced NBA broadcaster who will be a great addition to our existing broadcast team,” stated Randy Stephens, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Bally Sports Ohio. “She has a knowledge and passion for the game that is presented in a fun and engaging way, which meshes perfectly with a Cavaliers team that is proving to be one of the most exciting in the entire League.”

Winters has been in NBA circles as a reporter, host and analyst for over a decade. She comes to Bally Sports Ohio most recently from Philadelphia, where she produces and hosts Locked on 76ers, a daily podcast offering news, stats and analysis of the Philadelphia 76ers and NBA. Formerly with NBC Sports Philadelphia, Winters was the Philadelphia 76ers sideline reporter for two seasons. During her time there, she filled in as color analyst and play-by-play announcer on 76ers telecasts as well as wrote features, hosted pregame shows, and filled in on Phillies broadcasts. Winters additionally hosted 'The Bridge', a daily, primetime sports and culture show on NBC Sports Northwest. Prior to joining NBC Sports, she covered the Lakers for six seasons as host and analyst for the Lakers TV network and for LakersNation.com.

Cavs fans will get a first look at Winters during the Cavs-Pacers game telecast on Sunday, January 2, 2022. Cavaliers Live pregame show is at 5:30 p.m. followed by 6 p.m. tipoff.

