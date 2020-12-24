Dylan Windler Status Update

Cavaliers guard/forward Dylan Windler left Wednesday night’s home opener against the Charlotte Hornets in the third quarter with a left wrist injury and did not return to action. X-rays taken at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse after the game were negative. Further examination and an MRI administered today at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health revealed a fourth metacarpal fracture. Windler will now undergo a period of treatment and rehabilitation and will be re-evaluated in one week. His status will be updated as appropriate.