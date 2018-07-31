Wine & Gold United Named "Membership Program of the Year"

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ Wine & Gold United, the official membership club exclusively for Cavs season ticket holders, received the 2018 NBA Team Business Award for “Membership Program of the Year” at the league’s ticket sales and sponsorship workshop held in Atlanta. The Cavaliers also received an NBA Team Business Award nomination for Wine & Gold United "Event of the Year."

Chosen by a committee of league and team executives, the Membership Program of the Year award honors the top year-round member experience and engagement plan executed during the 2017-18 season which displays core values of excellence, year-round touchpoints and a strong rookie onboarding strategy, among other criteria.

“The Cavs Wine & Gold United family is truly at the core of our ALL FOR ONE, ONE FOR ALL spirit. This recognition is a clear reflection of our commitment to consistently deliver innovative experiences and continuing touchpoints at every level of membership, all year round,” said Nic Barlage, Cavaliers president of business operations. “The support of our members is something we never take for granted and from Dan Gilbert to our Team Members who engage with our WGU Family on a daily basis, we are focused on delivering one of the best member experiences in the NBA. We are looking forward to continuing to build upon the foundation that this recognition brings in the coming season and beyond.”

Wine & Gold United was recognized for providing valued members unprecedented experiences, including customized benefits, exclusive year-round events, and enhanced access through digital and mobile applications. Notable highlights from the 2017-18 WGU membership year include:

Year-Round Special Member Events – Members stay engaged with year-round special events that cater to their passions and interests including events such as a Winterfest Holiday Party, Chalk Talks with basketball front office executives, Annual Member Appreciation Event at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, Family Movie Night at The Q and more.

– Members stay engaged with year-round special events that cater to their passions and interests including events such as a Winterfest Holiday Party, Chalk Talks with basketball front office executives, Annual Member Appreciation Event at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, Family Movie Night at The Q and more. Annual Member’s Meeting – 2,000+ members gathered at the State Theatre at Playhouse Square for a late night show themed “Wine & Gold Tonight,” featuring the entire Cavs roster of players and coaches. Members got the opportunity to vote on elements for the upcoming season and see the results of their selections for Fan Appreciation Night giveaway items, apparel designs, Tip-off Cover Designs, and much more.

– 2,000+ members gathered at the State Theatre at Playhouse Square for a late night show themed “Wine & Gold Tonight,” featuring the entire Cavs roster of players and coaches. Members got the opportunity to vote on elements for the upcoming season and see the results of their selections for Fan Appreciation Night giveaway items, apparel designs, Tip-off Cover Designs, and much more. Ultimate Access – Provides members with a 100% mobile experience with accessibility to a personalized portal within the Cavs Mobile App. The mobile experience provides digital ticket management and access to Quicken Loans Arena, team shop discount card, exclusive content, seat upgrades, and text-to-rep function.

– Provides members with a 100% mobile experience with accessibility to a personalized portal within the Cavs Mobile App. The mobile experience provides digital ticket management and access to Quicken Loans Arena, team shop discount card, exclusive content, seat upgrades, and text-to-rep function. Personalized Experience – The 2017-18 WGU Experience Kit featured commemorative tickets for each seat on the members account and a VR goggle device to provide members the ability to immerse themselves into once-in-a-lifetime experiences such as meeting with owner Dan Gilbert in his office, standing center court with Cavs in-arena host Ahmaad Crump during player introductions and much more.

– The 2017-18 WGU Experience Kit featured commemorative tickets for each seat on the members account and a VR goggle device to provide members the ability to immerse themselves into once-in-a-lifetime experiences such as meeting with owner Dan Gilbert in his office, standing center court with Cavs in-arena host Ahmaad Crump during player introductions and much more. Member Recognition – All-Star (3-5 year) and Legend (6+ Year) Members names are proudly displayed on the Cavs Court to recognize the member’s dedication and loyalty to the Cavs. Currently, all 2016 Wine & Gold United Members have their name stitched inside of the 2016 Championship Banner where their legacy will live in the rafters forever.

The Cavs nomination for “Event of the Year” was for their creative execution in hosting an inaugural Wine and Gold United Member Madness 3-on-3 Tournament at Quicken Loans Arena this past March.

For more information on the Cavs Wine & Gold United membership program please visit: https://www.nba.com/cavaliers/united.