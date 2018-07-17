Cavaliers Waive Kendrick Perkins

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have waived center Kendrick Perkins, General Manager Koby Altman announced on July 17 from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Perkins (6-10, 270) appeared in one game for Cleveland in 2017-18 after signing as a free agent on April 11, 2018. He also spent time with the Canton Charge this past season, the Cavaliers’ exclusively owned and operated NBA G League team, appearing in 27 games (17 starts) with averages of 8.7 points and 7.2 rebounds in 21.3 minutes per game.