Cavaliers Waive Okaro White

CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Cavaliers have waived forward Okaro White, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced on August 5 from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

White (6-8, 204) originally signed with Cleveland on April 7, 2018 after completing a 10-day contract with the team in March of last season. He did not appear in a regular season game with Cleveland but played in all seven games for the Cavs in the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018 in Las Vegas, averaging 6.0 points and 7.4 rebounds in 23.9 minutes per game.