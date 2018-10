Cavaliers Waive Bonzie Colson, Kobi Simmons and Emanuel Terry

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have waived forward Bonzie Colson, guard Kobi Simmons and forward Emanuel Terry, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Colson (6-6, 225) appeared in three preseason games for Cleveland, averaging 3.7 points and 3.3 rebounds in 9.7 minutes per game.

Simmons (6-4, 170) saw action in four preseason contests and averaged 4.0 points in 10.9 minutes per game.

Terry (6-9, 220) played in one preseason game for the Cavaliers.

Cleveland’s roster now stands at 17, including two Two-Way players.