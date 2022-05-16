Anderson Varejao to represent Cavs in 2022 NBA Draft Lottery

MEDIA NOTE: Cleveland Cavaliers legend and fan favorite Anderson Varejao will represent the Cavaliers in the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery, which will be held in Chicago tomorrow (Tuesday, May 17), airing live on ESPN beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

Varejao played 13 seasons for the Cavs, averaging 7.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in 596 games. In all-time team history, he ranks 4th in offensive rebounds, 6th in total rebounds and 8th in games played, blocks and steals. He also owns a share of the team record for rebounds in a game with 25. He played in 71 playoff games for the Cavaliers, including two Eastern Conference Finals and one NBA Finals.

The Cavaliers finished the 2021-22 season with a 44-38 record and enter the lottery with a 2.41% chance of securing a top-four pick.