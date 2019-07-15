Cavs and Cavs Legion GC Partner with UnitedCoin

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Cavaliers and Cavs Legion GC (NBA2KL) have partnered with cryptocurrency blockchain provider UnitedCoin. The partnership will bring awareness to the UnitedCoin brand and platform, while providing the Cavs with a resource to capitalize on the burgeoning financial technology landscape.

“As decentralized technology continues to evolve, we know it is important for us to stay ahead of the curve and plan for how it will impact our fan experience and business as we move forward,” said Nic Barlage, Cavaliers president of business operations. “We are happy to team up with UnitedCoin, a like-minded company motivated by innovative technology to help us do that and are excited about how this partnership will bring blockchain technology to life for our fans.”

UnitedCoin is a multicurrency transaction platform that uses blockchain technology—an advanced method of securing, storing and transacting data over the internet—to offer members a fully-regulated and insured service where they can trade crypto and traditional currencies. The company participated in and graduated from the Mexico branch of Plug and Play, a startup accelerator program with 26 locations around the world, including a division in Cleveland that opened in 2018.

“Our partnership is a great opportunity to introduce Cavs and Legion fans to our insured blockchain platform and to educate them about and the benefits of cryptocurrency, a safe and secure alternative to spending cash,” said UnitedCoin founder and CEO, Derek Jones.

Promotional elements of the partnership include UnitedCoin becoming the “Official Cryptocurrency Partner” of Cavs Legion. This includes brand visibility on the team’s social media channels and virtual home court during gameplay in the NBA 2K League. The partnership also includes LED signage inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse during Cavs games and other branding opportunities throughout team activation and content during the upcoming 2019-20 season.

About UnitedCoin:

UnitedCoin (unitedcoin.org) has developed an inspired blockchain transaction platform and have an advisory board with extensive experience and the expertise in banking to bring this vision to the United States. They have been working in Europe on their ideas and now they are ready to support the US market. Their services include the ability to send and receive traditional currency and cryptocurrencies using an email or a phone number. They also have a Mastercard debit card connected allowing people to be able to spend cryptocurrency as easily as they spend cash.

About Cleveland Cavaliers:

The Cleveland Cavaliers organization is led by Chairman Dan Gilbert. Gilbert is also the Founder and Chairman of Quicken Loans, Inc. the nation’s largest mortgage lender, and Founder and Chairman of Rock Ventures LLC, the umbrella entity for his portfolio of business and real estate investments. Len Komoroski is the Cavaliers/Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse CEO and Nic Barlage is the Cavaliers President of Business Operations. The Cavaliers team is led by General Manager Koby Altman. The team continues its yearly championship-focused journey while providing fans the best experience in the NBA with its electrifying game presentation, community support and engagement, fan-friendly programs and amenities, the latest technology and more at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavaliers have been named one of five finalists for Sports Business Journal’s coveted Sports Team of the Year Award three times in the last decade. In addition to operating Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the organization also owns and operates the Cleveland Monsters hockey team (AHL), the Canton Charge, the Cavs NBA Development League team in nearby Canton, OH and Cavs Legion Gaming Club (GC), one of the 21 NBA teams in the NBA 2K League.

About Cavs Legion GC:

Cavs Legion Gaming Club (GC) is the Cleveland Cavaliers affiliate in the NBA 2K League co-founded by the NBA and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. The league features 21 teams and the best NBA 2K players in the world. Cavs Legion finished as the third best team in the NBA 2K League in its inaugural season. Learn more at CavsLegion.com and follow the team on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @CavsLegionGC.