Cleveland Cavaliers Tap TrustedSec as “Official Cyber Security Partner”

The Cleveland Cavaliers have named TrustedSec, a leading information security company, as the team’s “Official Cyber Security Partner.” The new partnership adds a robust extra layer of protection for fans who visit Quicken Loans Arena and engage with its FREE Wi-Fi and local area network, as well as the Cavs online and digital ecosystem that includes 11 web properties and two mobile apps.

TrustedSec, locally based in Strongsville, Ohio provides cybersecurity testing, hacking simulations, security audits and other services to help companies worldwide stay up-to-date on the latest digital threats. Their consulting team, led by CEO and Founder, Dave Kennedy, a Cleveland native, is made up of professional hackers, vulnerability researchers and threat advisors who specialize in cyber-attack simulation and risk management to enhance the security posture of organizations around the globe. TrustedSec has been featured on CNBC, CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and WIRED Magazine among others, providing insight for cyber security and data privacy protection.

“The importance of cyber security cannot be understated and through our partnership with TrustedSec, the arena’s Wi-Fi, local area network and Cavs web properties are being tested and protected by some of the best and brightest cyber security consultants in the world,” said Mike Conley, Cavs CIO. “We’re confident that the abilities of our in-house IT team combined with the expertise of TrustedSec, our fan’s personal information and online integrity is safe and secure when connected with our network and online properties.”

“This is a true partnership in every sense of the word,” said Dave Kennedy, Founder and CEO of TrustedSec. “We will work closely with Cavs leadership and IT team to protect their fans online and build up a top-notch cybersecurity program which other NBA teams can follow. We applaud the Cavs for their proactive stance on cybersecurity and the protection of their fans. We are proud to team up with our hometown Cavs and look forward to a great relationship for many years to come.”

As the “Official Cyber Security Partner of the Cleveland Cavaliers,” the partnership will touch every corner of the Cavs enterprise, showcasing the TrustedSec brand to diverse audiences on a local, national and international level. This includes the inclusion of the TrustedSec logo on both the Cleveland Monsters (AHL) helmet beginning this season and the Cavs Legion Gaming Club (2KL) practice jersey for the upcoming 2019 season. They will also be the presenting partner on a Cavs Cyber Security and IT Forum event. More information on this event will be released at a later date.

About TrustedSec:

Established in 2012 by David Kennedy, TrustedSec is an Information Security consulting firm that helps organizations defend against threats of all kinds while striving to change the security industry for the better. With a team handpicked not only for expertise, but also ethical character and dedication, TrustedSec is committed to providing tailored services aimed at developing and improving our partners' security programs. Founded in Cleveland, Ohio, TrustedSec has helped cultivate the security postures of an array of organizations in more than 20 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.TrustedSec.com.

About Cleveland Cavaliers:

The Cleveland Cavaliers organization is led by Chairman Dan Gilbert. Gilbert is also the Founder and Chairman of Quicken Loans, Inc. the nation’s largest mortgage lender, and Founder and Chairman of Rock Ventures LLC, the umbrella entity for his portfolio of business and real estate investments. Len Komoroski is the Cavaliers/Quicken Loans Arena CEO and Nic Barlage is the Cavaliers President of Business Operations. The Cavaliers team is led by General Manager Koby Altman and Head Coach Larry Drew. The team continues its yearly championship-focused journey while providing fans the best experience in the NBA with its electrifying game presentation, community support and engagement, fan-friendly programs and amenities, the latest technology and more at Quicken Loans Arena— aka “The Q.” The Cavaliers have been named one of five finalists for Sports Business Journal’s coveted Sports Team of the Year Award three times in the last decade. In addition to operating Quicken Loans Arena, the organization also owns and operates the Cleveland Monsters hockey team (AHL), the Cleveland Gladiators arena football team (AFL), the Canton Charge, the Cavs NBA Development League team in nearby Canton, OH and Cavs Legion Gaming Club (GC), one of the 21 NBA teams in the NBA 2K League.