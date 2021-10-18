Cavs and Davey Tree Team Up to Plant Trees in Northeast Ohio

The NBA Cleveland Cavaliers and The Davey Tree Expert Company have teamed up for a new multi-year agreement highlighted by an impactful community initiative to help make Northeast Ohio greener. Through the league-wide “Trees for Threes” program, the two Northeast Ohio-based organizations have made a mutual pledge to plant one tree in their home region for every three-pointer made during the upcoming 2021-22 season.

Davey Tree employees, Cavs executives and Legends, as well as other dignitaries and community leaders will gather in the coming months for the inaugural tree planting event. The exact location of the event, as well as additional details regarding how the trees will be distributed will be announced later.

“We couldn’t be happier to find such an organic and parallel-minded partner in Davey Tree for such an impactful community initiative,” said Nic Barlage, Rock Entertainment Group President and COO. “’Trees for Threes’ is a platform that has had a lasting and significant impact on our region over the years and we’re excited to keep the tradition going this upcoming season and beyond alongside our partners at Davey.”

More than 2,100 trees have been planted in Northeast Ohio by the Cavaliers and their associated partners, including Davey Tree, since the “Trees for Threes” program started in 2015. This number will continue to grow exponentially this season and over the span of the new multi-year partnership between the Cavs and Davey.

“Davey Tree’s employees know that trees make a difference – in our lives, in our neighborhoods and in our world -- and we are so pleased to be part of this initiative that brings more trees to areas in Northeast Ohio,” said Sandra Reid, vice president of corporate communications and strategic planning administration at Davey Tree. “This season we are hoping that the Cavs make lots of threes, so we can plant lots of trees.”