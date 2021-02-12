NBA Announces Time Changes for Cavs Games

The NBA announced timing changes for four future Cavaliers' games in the coming weeks: two home games on Wednesday, Feb. 17 against the Spurs and Sunday, Feb. 21 against the Thunder; and two road games on Feb. 27 against the Sixers and Mar. 1 against the Rockets.

The home games against the Spurs and Thunder were moved from 7PM to 8PM and 6Pm to 7PM, respectively. The road games against the Sixer and Rockets were moved from 3PM to 7PM and 8PM to 9PM.

All games can be seen on FOX Sports Ohio with John Michael, Austin Carr, and Angel Gray. Cavaliers LIVE with Jeff Phelps and Campy Russell, can be seen 30 minutes prior to tip-off and immediately following the game.

Fans can listen on 100.7 WMMS and WTAM 1100 with Tim Alcorn and Jim Chones and on Power 89.1 with the Spanish voice of the Cavaliers, Rafa Hernandez-Brito.