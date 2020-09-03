Cavs Joining Eight Other NBA and WNBA Teams To Host “Team Up For Change” Virtual Summit In October

In continuation of the organization’s dedication and commitment to addressing social injustice, the Cleveland Cavaliers will join eight other NBA and WNBA teams to host “Team Up For Change,” a free virtual summit held on Wednesday, October 21st, followed by a week of local events, community engagement and digital content. The Cavs will conduct the third annual summit along with the Sacramento Kings, Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx, Indiana Pacers and Fever and Dallas Mavericks and Wings. The experience is intended to unite, inspire and activate participants to enact positive change in society.

The livestream event on October 21st will feature speakers and panel discussions, with programming focused on police accountability, brutality, criminal justice reform, economic empowerment, diversity and inclusion and civic engagement. The sessions will offer insight into social justice reform, strategies to combat systemic racism and showcase voices leading change around the country.

“We continually seek to unite, inspire and activate, not only in Northeast Ohio, but nationally as well. The opportunity to ‘team up’ and collaborate with other NBA and WNBA teams is welcomed and also provides another platform for our community to engage in critical social justice conversations and education,” said Len Komoroski, CEO of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. “This topic is bigger than basketball and efforts such as this are vital to making progress and creating sustainable improvements.”

Following the online summit, each of the nine participating teams will host activation events for youth in their local markets October 22nd through October 28th. Based on Cuyahoga County’s declaration of racism as a public health crisis, the Cavs will focus on voting, economic empowerment, law enforcement and education during their local engagement opportunities.

The week-long Team Up For Change experience will conclude with the launch of a digital content series on each team’s social media channels on October 29th.

Further details on the agenda and registration for the summit on October 21st will be announced in early October.