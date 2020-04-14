Schools in Wadsworth and Beachwood Named Straight “A” All-Stars Winning Schools for 2019-20

As part of the organization’s on-going commitment to education, the Cleveland Cavaliers are proud to recognize high scholastic achievement through the Straight “A” All-Stars program, presented by Westfield. Sharon Elementary School in Wadsworth and Hilltop Elementary School in Beachwood were named the 2019-20 Straight “A” All-Stars winning schools for the first and second grading periods, respectively.

In the 15th season of the program, the Cavs and Westfield recognized nearly 5,300 K-8 academic all-stars across Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties. All Straight “A” All-Stars received a personalized certificate and special prize.

Additionally, 600 students (300 each grading period) were randomly selected to receive two tickets to a Cavs home game and an official Straight “A” All-Stars t-shirt. Students from the first grading period cheered on the Cavs at the December 6th game against Orlando and the second grading period students attended the March 7th game against Denver. At the games, students received a Straight “A” All-Stars “Big Star” and were invited to participate in a special photo opportunity with mascots Sir C.C. and Moondog, as well as members of the Scream Team and PowerHouse Dance Team, who congratulated students on their academic achievements. While they were at the game, the students were also recognized on the Humungotron in front of Cavs fans who applauded their hard work in the classroom.

In addition to the individual student recognitions, one school each grading period was recognized for their participation

in the program. Sharon Elementary and Hilltop Elementary were this year’s chosen schools, with each receiving a $1,000 donation to be used toward their school’s needs.