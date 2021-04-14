Cavaliers Sign Lamar Stevens to Multi-Year Contract

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed forward Lamar Stevens to a multi-year contract, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Stevens (6-8, 225), who signed a Two-Way contract with Cleveland on November 28, 2020, has appeared in 37 games for the Cavaliers this season with averages of 4.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in 13.1 minutes. The rookie forward has scored in double figures on three occasions. Against San Antonio on March 19, Stevens posted his first career double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds in 17 minutes, becoming the first player in Cavaliers history to record those totals in under 18 minutes of play. He also made the game-winning basket with 4.1 seconds remaining in Cleveland’s 112-111 victory over Atlanta on February 23.

Stevens went undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft after playing four years collegiately at Penn State. He remains second on the school’s all-time scoring list with 2,207 points, and holds the record for field goals made (801) and starts (135). Additionally, he was named All-Big Ten First Team twice (2018-19, 2019-20), and was named the 2018 NIT Most Outstanding Player. He also finished his collegiate career as part of the winningest class in Penn State’s Big Ten era (76 wins).