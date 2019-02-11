Cavaliers Sign Nik Stauskas

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed guard Nik Stauskas, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced on Monday, February 11.

Stauskas (6-6, 205) has appeared in 44 games for the Portland Trail Blazers this season, averaging 6.1 points in 15.3 minutes per game. He has scored in double figures on eight occasions, which includes a career-high tying 24 points (7-11 FG, 5-8 3FG, 5-5 FT) in 27 minutes against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 18. Over his five-year NBA career, Stauskas has played in 311 games (63 starts) for Sacramento, Philadelphia, Brooklyn and Portland while averaging 6.9 points and 2.1 rebounds in 20.3 minutes per contest. The Ontario, Canada native played collegiately at the University of Michigan and was the No. 8 overall pick by Sacramento in the 2014 NBA Draft. He was waived by Indiana on Feb. 8.

Stauskas will wear jersey number 1 for the Cavaliers.