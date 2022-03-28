Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavaliers Status Updates

March 28, 2022
Cavs.com
Posted: Mar 28, 2022

Cavaliers forward Dean Wade, who missed the previous seven games dating back to March 14th, underwent successful surgery at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health today to treat ongoing issues with the meniscus in his right knee. Wade will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season and his status will be updated as appropriate.

Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo (Right Ankle Sprain) and Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (Left 3rd Finger Fracture) remain out.

