Cavaliers Status Updates

Cavaliers forward Dean Wade, who missed the previous seven games dating back to March 14th, underwent successful surgery at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health today to treat ongoing issues with the meniscus in his right knee. Wade will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season and his status will be updated as appropriate.

Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo (Right Ankle Sprain) and Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (Left 3rd Finger Fracture) remain out.