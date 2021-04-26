Cavaliers Status Updates

Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. was diagnosed with a right thumb fracture following Sunday night’s road game against the Washington Wizards, suffered late in the fourth quarter. X-rays taken subsequently confirmed the injury. Nance Jr. will now undergo a series of treatment and rehabilitation. He will be re-evaluated daily and will be OUT tonight versus Toronto.

Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova will also be OUT tonight versus Toronto with a neck strain. Additionally, Dellavedova received four stiches over his left eye after an accidental head butt in the first half of Sunday night’s game at Washington.

Cavaliers center Isaiah Hartenstein and forward Lamar Stevens will also miss tonight’s game against Toronto with concussion symptoms, both diagnosed following Sunday night’s game at Washington.

Each player’s status will be updated as appropriate.

Note: Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (concussion), forward Taurean Prince (left ankle soreness) and guard/forward Dylan Windler (left knee surgery) remain OUT tonight against Toronto.