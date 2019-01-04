Kevin Love Status Update

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love was seen by Dr. Martin O’Malley at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City on Wednesday, January 2 for follow up consultation regarding his left foot surgery from earlier this season on November 2nd. Dr. O’Malley’s evaluation reveals continued healing and progress, allowing Kevin to advance his therapy and training elements. In consultation with the Cavaliers’ medical team and Head Team Physician Dr. James Rosneck with Cleveland Clinic Sports Health, Love will now progress with select basketball activities as directed by the Cavaliers’ medical team and continue to advance his therapy and strength and conditioning program. A return to play timeline will be established as progression through this phase of his rehabilitation is complete.