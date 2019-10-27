John Henson Status Update

Cleveland Cavaliers center John Henson will be sidelined for approximately 2 to 4 weeks after suffering a strained right hamstring during the Cavaliers home game versus the Indiana Pacers last night. Imaging at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health and evaluation by the Cavaliers medical staff confirmed the injury today. As a result of the injury, Henson will not travel with the team to Milwaukee and will now undergo a period of treatment and rehabilitation. His return to play will be updated as appropriate.